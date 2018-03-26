News And Finally

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Watch Paul Pogba get excited after realising his training ground skill was caught on camera

It was on his Instagram page within hours.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the match
By Max McLean, Press Association

Paul Pogba has become one of the most skillful footballers on the planet in recent years, and thanks to the fact cameras are all over training grounds these days, almost every trick can be documented.

The Manchester United forward’s latest effort came in training ahead of an international friendly against 2018 World Cup hosts Russia. Juggling a ball between his left and right foot, the 25-year-old turned on the style for those in attendance.

Pogba performed a “hop the world” trick followed by two “around the worlds”, all impeccably controlled, before realising the cameras were rolling all the while.

France reached the 2016 European Championship final thanks in part to Pogba, but lost 3-2 to Colombia in their most recent international friendly.

Do Les Bleus have what it takes to lift the World Cup this summer?

