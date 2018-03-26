Watch Paul Pogba get excited after realising his training ground skill was caught on camera

The Manchester United forward’s latest effort came in training ahead of an international friendly against 2018 World Cup hosts Russia. Juggling a ball between his left and right foot, the 25-year-old turned on the style for those in attendance.

Pogba performed a “hop the world” trick followed by two “around the worlds”, all impeccably controlled, before realising the cameras were rolling all the while.

France reached the 2016 European Championship final thanks in part to Pogba, but lost 3-2 to Colombia in their most recent international friendly.