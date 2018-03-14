You might not have expected ITV morning show Lorraine to produce wild football rumours, but that’s exactly what happened when Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling got talking about the sport.

You might not have expected ITV morning show Lorraine to produce wild football rumours, but that’s exactly what happened when Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling got talking about the sport.

Watch Oprah float the possibility of investing in Swansea City on Lorraine’s morning show

Joining Lorraine to talk about a number of things including their new film A Wrinkle In Time (which also stars Reese Witherspoon), the subject turned to Kaling who confirmed she owns shares in Swansea City Football Club.

That was an investment that Oprah said she could get behind, even suggesting (perhaps joking) that she might follow suit and back the Swans herself. Ok, so...



1. We had ACTUAL @Oprah​, @RWitherspoon and @mindykaling on the sofa this morning.

2. Mindy owns shares in @SwansOfficial (who knew?!)

3. We think we might have found them a new investor... and she's kind of a big deal! pic.twitter.com/prbe8dIsEf — Lorraine (@lorraine) March 14, 2018 “Football is such an amazing sport,” said Kaling. “It’s so incredibly popular worldwide, and honestly, (I’m) inspired by Oprah, she invests in things she believes in.

“I believe in this team, and I think it’s a smart choice. I think it’s an adventure.” Oprah then added: “I do believe in making investments in what you believe so that your energy goes into the same thing that your money is going into, and that just gives it more power.

“So I now believe in the team, I’ll invest in it too!” Swans fans seemed to enjoy the conversation, with one even offering to buy Oprah a pint before a game.

Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling talking about @SwansOfficial is the best (and most random) thing you'll watch today.



I absolutely volunteer to take @Oprah for a pre-match pint in the Railway this weekend. https://t.co/ERKaX7y41h — Sioned Dafydd (@sioned_daf) March 14, 2018 Oprah, Reese and Mindy love Swansea city F.C. 😍😍 nice Swansea gets a mention on #lorraine — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) March 14, 2018 Meanwhile, the club welcomed Oprah’s interest with open arms on Twitter. Any friend of @mindykaling is a friend of ours. You're welcome any time, @Oprah! 😁⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/uOnfbornFW — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 14, 2018 With both Kaling and Oprah on board, relegation would surely be impossible.

Press Association