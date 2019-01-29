Watch: Opportunistic bear snatches parcel from front doorstep

This is the moment a bear turned thief as it snatched a parcel from the front doorstep of an unsuspecting homeowner.

This is the moment a bear turned thief as it snatched a parcel from the front doorstep of an unsuspecting homeowner.

The bear snuck up on the house in Reno, Nevada, and took a good look around before grabbing a package that was sitting on the doormat and scarpering.

The animal seemed to take particular interest in the house’s Christmas decorations – not unreasonably given the video, captured on a Ring smart doorbell, was taken on January 9.

The homeowner subsequently posted the clip to Ring’s Neighbors app, from where it has become a hit online.

Black bears are relatively common in Nevada and are known to go through people’s bins – but it’s less common for them to steal people’s mail.

Press Association