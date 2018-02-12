Watch: Non-league footballer thumps one in from the halfway line

Winchester City’s Jamie Barron thumped the ball from just inside Didcot Town’s half, catching goalkeeper Leigh Bedwell off guard and off his line early in the second half.

Barron scored both goals in Winchester’s 2-0 home win over Didcot, scoring his second from the penalty spot after Stuart Cattell was sent off for a foul in the area on Oli Bailey.

The brace helps the Citizens in their push for the Evo-Stik South West play-offs, and lifts them to fourth in the table.