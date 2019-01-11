Watch: News helicopter spots Mario Kart being played on stadium’s big screen

All video game fans have fantasised about playing on the biggest screen possible – and these guys are really living the dream.

All video game fans have fantasised about playing on the biggest screen possible – and these guys are really living the dream.

When local TV station KCTV5 sent up its news helicopter to get some shots of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, they saw the big screen at neighbouring Kauffman Stadium, home of baseball’s Kansas City Royals, being put to very good use indeed.

we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019

That’s the unmistakable sight of of Nintendo’s stone cold classic Mario Kart being played.

The initial suspicion was that stadium staff were taking taking advantage of baseball’s off season to get in a sneaky session on the big screen, before Royals mascot Sluggerrr stepped in to take the blame.

In fact though, there was nothing underhand about the Mario Kart tournament, which was being played in the name of charity.

This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019 👀 — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019

It was part of a fundraising effort from Royals Charities, the franchise’s foundation which “strives to support children, education, youth baseball and softball field renovations, and military families in and around the Kansas City area”.

Congratulations to our tournament winner on the biggest screen at The K! Helping children and military families is a blast with @Royals Associates who go #BeyondtheBases 👑 pic.twitter.com/PMcYitoJuc — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 10, 2019

And for anyone who fancies giving it a go themselves, it looks like a similar big-screen tournament will be a prize in an upcoming charity auction.

Press Association