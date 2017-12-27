Although day two of the fourth Ashes Test was more of a victory for England, Australia showed some moments of brilliance.

Watch Nathan Lyon’s remarkable bowl and catch at the Ashes

The tourists in Melbourne finished the day on 194 for two in reply to 327 all out – but brilliant Australian bowler Nathan Lyon, 30, proved why his reputation precedes him with a remarkable catch and bowl off England’s Mark Stoneman.

Another classic catch for the GOAT! #ohwhatafeeling#Ashes @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/GnLr6vkHfG — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 27, 2017 The reactions and one hand – what a wicket. Lyon’s showpiece stopped Stoneman, 30, on 15 runs, but former captain Alastair Cook’s century (104no) helped England to hold the edge after some equally excellent bowling from Stuart Broad.

Broad, 31, had earlier almost doubled his series wicket tally with four for 51 as two of England’s blue-chip performers found their form at last to try to stave off a 5-0 whitewash.

Press Association