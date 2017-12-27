News And Finally

Wednesday 27 December 2017

Watch Nathan Lyon’s remarkable bowl and catch at the Ashes

The spectacular Australian did it all himself against batsman Mark Stoneman.

Australia v England – 2017/18 Ashes Series – Fourth Test – Day Two – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Australia v England – 2017/18 Ashes Series – Fourth Test – Day Two – Melbourne Cricket Ground

By Edd Dracott

Although day two of the fourth Ashes Test was more of a victory for England, Australia showed some moments of brilliance.

The tourists in Melbourne finished the day on 194 for two in reply to 327 all out – but brilliant Australian bowler Nathan Lyon, 30, proved why his reputation precedes him with a remarkable catch and bowl off England’s Mark Stoneman.

The reactions and one hand – what a wicket.

Lyon’s showpiece stopped Stoneman, 30, on 15 runs, but former captain Alastair Cook’s century (104no) helped England to hold the edge after some equally excellent bowling from Stuart Broad.

Broad, 31, had earlier almost doubled his series wicket tally with four for 51 as two of England’s blue-chip performers found their form at last to try to stave off a 5-0 whitewash.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News