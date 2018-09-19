News And Finally

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Watch: Mountain lion spotted snooping around motel

The footage was caught by a security camera.

(Foot of the Mountain Motel/AP)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

A mountain lion was caught on camera walking around outside a motel and investigating an open doorway.

The moment was caught on camera at the Foot Of The Mountain Hotel in Boulder, Colorado, on September 9, but has only just been shared by the state’s Parks And Wildlife division.

In the video, the lion can be seen dashing to the doorstep, stopping – probably because guests with a dog on a lead were on the other side of the car park – then checking out the open door.

Jason Clay, spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said nobody was hurt.

The guests with a dog smartly retreated to their room, and no-one else came into contact with the animal.

In August, a mountain lion entered a home in Boulder and killed a house cat, while another was tranquillised and relocated from under a porch, reported the Associated Press.

