Watch: Mountain lion spotted snooping around motel

A mountain lion was caught on camera walking around outside a motel and investigating an open doorway.

The moment was caught on camera at the Foot Of The Mountain Hotel in Boulder, Colorado, on September 9, but has only just been shared by the state’s Parks And Wildlife division.

In the video, the lion can be seen dashing to the doorstep, stopping – probably because guests with a dog on a lead were on the other side of the car park – then checking out the open door.

Jason Clay, spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said nobody was hurt.

The guests with a dog smartly retreated to their room, and no-one else came into contact with the animal.

In August, a mountain lion entered a home in Boulder and killed a house cat, while another was tranquillised and relocated from under a porch, reported the Associated Press.

Video from a week back of a mountain lion visiting a Boulder motel.



An evident reminder why not to leave your door wide open ... AND ... Also why it is important to keep your dogs on a leash when living/visiting/recreating in lion country. You never know what you may encounter. pic.twitter.com/VpJzllLPII — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 17, 2018

Press Association