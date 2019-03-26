Two motorbike riders got into a fist-fight in the middle of a professional race in Costa Rica.

Watch: Motorcyclists fight mid-race after one leaps on to the other’s bike

Race footage shows the moment Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo clashed bikes, with the former ending up hanging on to the back of Calvo’s bike before the brawl erupted.

The incident in the Costa Rica National Motorbike Championship reportedly saw both riders suspended for two years by the Latin American branch of the International Motorcycling Federation.

The race happened in February, but footage of the incident has only recently been shared globally after the bans were impossed.

Press Association