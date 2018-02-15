Michy Batshuayi’s move from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund was part of one of the most intriguing deals to take place in the January transfer window.

Watch: Michy Batshuayi scored again for Borussia Dortmund and everyone’s asking the same question

A triple move saw the Belgian join the Germans, Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang switch to Arsenal and the Gunners’ Olivier Giroud move to Chelsea.

This striker merry-go-round sparked a debate over who had got the best deal, but on recent form it’s Dortmund who have the most prolific forward – evidenced again in their comeback victory over Atalanta in the Europa League. Michy Batshuayi is LOVING life at Dortmund!



Four goals in three games now at his new club...



And this is a screamer 🔥



🦇 pic.twitter.com/VOH9Sf3krN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2018 Cometh the hour, cometh the Batman 🦇



Michy Batshuayi does it again for Dortmund 💛



A 90th minute winner! pic.twitter.com/Y9tjsJ6ild — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2018 Two great goals including a stoppage time winner to make it 3-2, after the home side had trailed 2-1 – what a player.

That makes it five goals and an assist in just three games for Batshuayi – already putting him in the top five scorers for Dortmund this season. 5 - Most goals for @BVB in all competitions this season:

21 - Aubameyang (24 games)

6 - Philipp (17 games)

6 - Yarmolenko (24 games)

6 - Kagawa (26 games)

5 - Michy Batshuayi (3 games)

Impulse. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 15, 2018 And the player himself was pretty chuffed with his performance too.

🦇 to the rescue #BATSMAN 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/eKiJpswBeS — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 15, 2018 Me when I put my Batsman costume on 😂😂 #toomuchloveforbob pic.twitter.com/8cuX58dejs — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 15, 2018 He really likes that Batman nickname. What everyone is wondering though, is what Chelsea fans – and their manager Antonio Conte – are thinking right now.

When you see Batshuayi has got four goals and an assist in his first three Dortmund games 👀 pic.twitter.com/OKlMXn5K40 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 15, 2018 However, many fans thought the manager couldn’t be blamed and the loan should be seen as a success. No point saying we should've kept Batshuayi because Conte never liked him & he even preferred a false 9 to him. This loan move is good for him because he's clearly enjoying his football now & will get way more minutes. — َ (@HazardEdition) February 15, 2018 After all he’ll be back at the end of the season.

Chelsea should buy that Batshuayi he scores for fun — Billy Clifford (@Bclifford47) February 15, 2018 Quite.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Arsenal beat Ostersunds 3-0 at the Swedish side’s ground and will host the second leg next Thursday.

Press Association