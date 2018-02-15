News And Finally

Friday 16 February 2018

Watch: Michy Batshuayi scored again for Borussia Dortmund and everyone’s asking the same question

Why did Chelsea send him out on loan?

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Michy Batshuayi’s move from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund was part of one of the most intriguing deals to take place in the January transfer window.

A triple move saw the Belgian join the Germans, Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang switch to Arsenal and the Gunners’ Olivier Giroud move to Chelsea.

This striker merry-go-round sparked a debate over who had got the best deal, but on recent form it’s Dortmund who have the most prolific forward – evidenced again in their comeback victory over Atalanta in the Europa League.

Two great goals including a stoppage time winner to make it 3-2, after the home side had trailed 2-1 – what a player.

That makes it five goals and an assist in just three games for Batshuayi – already putting him in the top five scorers for Dortmund this season.

And the player himself was pretty chuffed with his performance too.

He really likes that Batman nickname.

What everyone is wondering though, is what Chelsea fans – and their manager Antonio Conte – are thinking right now.

However, many fans thought the manager couldn’t be blamed and the loan should be seen as a success.

After all he’ll be back at the end of the season.

Quite.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Arsenal beat Ostersunds 3-0 at the Swedish side’s ground and will host the second leg next Thursday.

