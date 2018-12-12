Watch: Michael Gove heckled by anti-Brexit Santa Claus

Michael Gove has been heckled by a bell-ringing anti-Brexit Santa who told him: “You’ve been a very naughty boy.”

As the MP attempted to walk across College Green on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Gove was followed by the man clad in the red suit and beard.

Santa got more quotes from Gove then the press did. pic.twitter.com/oHmwjiaeRE — Jenny (@BethMcLo) December 12, 2018

The man shouted: “Ho! Ho! Ho! All the benefits of Brexit in Santa’s sack. Happy Christmas.”

“Which one would you like, sir? Which one would you like? Take your pick, there is plenty to go around,” he continued.

As he followed Mr Gove across the green, the protester held a red sign reading: “Brexit: A Ho Ho hopeless mess.”

Mr Gove declined to respond to the man’s questions.

Press Association