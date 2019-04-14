Watch: Mercedes pull off ‘perfectly executed’ double pit stop during Chinese GP

While Lewis Hamilton’s magnificent victory took the headlines at the Chinese Grand Prix, his Mercedes team received kudos on social media too thanks to a perfectly executed pit stop.

With both Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas looking to pit, the Mercedes team took a risk in double-stacking the pair, but managed to pull it off without either car needing to slow their momentum.

The teamwork shown by Mercedes helped deliver the team’s third consecutive one-two finish as Bottas came second.

The double-stack proved a hit on Twitter, both from fans and with Mercedes’ official account.

Just wow — Nick Heidfeld (@NickHeidfeld) April 14, 2019

“Even as a Ferrari fan, it was perfectly executed,” tweeted user @SkyZiiHD. “With Ferrari, (Sebastian) Vettel would’ve had (Charles) Leclerc tyres and opposite…”

Even as a ferrari fan,it was perfectly executed. With ferrari,vettel would've had leclerc tyres and opposite.. — QVR_Mister (@SkyZiiHD) April 14, 2019

Say what you will, but they do everything perfectly. They deliver and win even if it means making tough decisions. — liberal lenin (@LeninLiberal) April 14, 2019

The podium was completed by Ferrari’s Vettel, with Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull, and fellow Ferrari Leclerc fifth.

Out front, a peerless Hamilton was never challenged, and on a weekend dominated by numbers, the five-time champion became the second driver in history after Michael Schumacher to lead 4,000 laps.

The victory means after three races Hamilton is top of the standings with 68 points with his teammate Bottas just six points behind in second.

Press Association