Tuesday 20 March 2018

Watch Mark Noble score a worldie volley in West Ham training

It’s all about the flick.

Huddersfield Town v West Ham United – Premier League – John Smith’s Stadium

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

While things might not be going to plan for West Ham on the pitch at the moment, they can take heart that the players are still showing a touch of class in training.

Club captain Mark Noble was filmed doing exactly that in a video posted to West Ham’s Twitter account this afternoon.

The deftest of flicks, a smooth turn and a lethal finish that the Irons will be hoping Noble can replicate in the Premier League soon.

After the international break, the Hammers face Southampton at the London Stadium on March 31, before going away to Chelsea then hosting Stoke in mid April.

With the club sat just two points above the drop and both Southampton and Stoke below them, points look essential in both those games, especially with fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United still to come.

