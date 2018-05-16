Watch: Marcelo’s son plays head tennis with Brazilian’s teammates and nails it

The Brazilian’s eight-year-old son Enzo Vieira has gone viral after his father shared a video of him showing off his remarkable talent at heading a ball.

The footage shows Enzo exchanging headers with a line of 11 Madrid players lined up on a dressing room bench, including stars such as his father, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos, before slotting it into an open bin.

Marcelo posted the footage to social media, writing in Portuguese that he is a “proud dad”.