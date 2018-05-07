Watch Marc Marquez do some high-velocity flossing after winning Spain’s MotoGP

The Spanish rider moved from a fifth-place start to win the race on his Honda, taking the championship lead after four races with a total of 70 points.

You might have seen Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli celebrate scoring a goal in the Premier League by flossing in recent weeks too, along with a whole host of others.

#Flossing 🏁 @marcmarquez93 busts out the moves yet again 😆 #SpanishGP #SwishSwishBish pic.twitter.com/zrbN5I6GrP

An impressive result, and with it a very on-trend celebration.

The move has been around for a few years now, but part of its more recent success story comes from Backpack Kid, who performed the move with singer Katy Perry.

Since then, flossing has been popularised by such things as the video game Fortnite, but clearly Marquez’s effort is one of the more dangerous performances the world has seen.