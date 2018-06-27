Watch: Man clings to front of ex-girlfriend’s car driving at 70mph

A man has been filmed clinging to a car being driven at 70mph on a motorway in Florida.

Filmed and posted to Twitter by Daniel Midah, who soon called the police, the man was reportedly the driver’s ex-boyfriend and was seemingly on the phone to the woman in the driver’s seat.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the sticky situation in Broward County came about when the boyfriend, who still lived with the woman despite their split, jumped onto the front of her car as she left home to pick up her daughter.

After failing to persuade him to get off the vehicle, she drove on anyway, joining the I-95 highway where the incident was filmed.

The man was reportedly not hurt but both were arrested.

“It was pretty crazy man, I was shocked when I first saw what was happening,” Daniel, a 19-year-old student, told the Press Association.

“I immediately took out my phone because I knew no one would believe me.

“It was pretty surreal.”

Daniel’s post to Twitter, where his handle is @danimidah, received more than 22,000 retweets and was liked over 36,000 times.

