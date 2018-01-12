Watch: Man arrested after shining laser pointer at police helicopter

Orange County Sheriff’s Department shared remarkable footage of a 41-year-old man shining a laser at a police helicopter – before being followed and then arrested just five minutes later.

When posted to the police office’s Facebook page, the video was accompanied with a warning of the law regarding “discharging a laser at an aircraft” – the crime the man was taken into custody and charged over.

The department said in March 2015 a man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the crime in the Californian city of Fresno.