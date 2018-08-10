Watch: Londoners make bridge of chairs amid flooding at Hammersmith station

Flash flooding after an extended heatwave closed Hammersmith station but brought out Londoners’ ingenuity and teamwork.

Flash flooding after an extended heatwave closed Hammersmith station but brought out Londoners’ ingenuity and teamwork.

A video posted by Twitter user Hannah Steedman shows apparent strangers working together to cross the road – using a bridge of chairs.

The spectacular structure helped ferry people dry-shoed across the puddle.

Until, that is, the Pret a Manger they took them from wanted their chairs back.

HAMMERSMITH FLOOD UPDATE: Pret are taking back their chairs! pic.twitter.com/DsJf2FjlNL — Rich C (@richxphotog) August 9, 2018

All in all, some thought the situation was wonderfully typical of Britain.

This is very sweet and very British. https://t.co/tJmNVQKrbo — Rosie Venner (@RosieVenner) August 10, 2018

But others were reminded of a different country altogether.

This oddly reminds me of Venice. https://t.co/msjrkn1npX — Steve Chambers (@respros) August 10, 2018

Perhaps that’s pushing it.

Transport for London said Hammersmith station was closed from 6pm to 8.48pm on Thursday evening due to the heavy rain.

A spokesman said: “We apologise to customers whose journeys were affected yesterday when Hammersmith station was closed due to flooding. We cleared the water as quickly as possible and the station was reopened yesterday evening.”

Press Association