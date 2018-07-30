Lionel Messi might have proven himself as one of the best human footballers on the planet, but just how dominant would he be in other animal kingdoms?

Watch Lionel Messi ruthlessly lob his dog with a football over and over again

It would take a while to test the Argentine against every species, but he’s already laid down a marker to the dog community.

The 31-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner was filmed playing with his dog, Hulk, ahead of the new La Liga season, but the pooch didn’t get to do much of the playing, by the look of it.

🦁⚽️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

That’s 10 lobs in succession – play the ball not the man, Hulk!

To be fair to the dog, it’s not like Messi has never fooled a human with such tricks before. Who remembers this goal against Arsenal in the Champions League?

All right Lionel, cats next.

Press Association