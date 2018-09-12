Some people say politics and football don’t mix, but after watching Liberia president George Weah take to the pitch during an international game, those people may change their minds.

Watch Liberia president George Weah return to the pitch against Nigeria

The 51 year-old, who was elected Liberia president in January, retired from football 15 years ago but made his return in a friendly against Nigeria in Monrovia this week.

Weah wore his famous number 14 shirt during the match, which was arranged in his honour, before the number was retired afterwards.

George Weah threatened the Super Eagles players this afternoon that he will play today and show them skills. Looks like he meant it pic.twitter.com/3u6VCRSqsR — china acheru (@Ikwerreman) September 11, 2018

President George Weah of Liberia leads the Lone Star out for this international friendly, donning the Number 14 jersey that will be retired today.

National Anthems done and dusted.#SoarSuperEagles. — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 11, 2018

When the president of the country is the captain of the national team pic.twitter.com/J7DPpTqZJb — china acheru (@Ikwerreman) September 11, 2018

Twitter user @Ikwerreman posted several clips of the 1995 World Player of the Year, including the former Chelsea and Manchester City player taking a free-kick and winning a corner during the game. Weah played 79 minutes before being substituted.

Weah tries to get past jamilu Collins. Wins a corner instead. These our boys no.get respect pic.twitter.com/KTbiNsY1My — china acheru (@Ikwerreman) September 11, 2018

See Weah's free kick and solo effort but our players are adamant pic.twitter.com/N4SmArzQwv — china acheru (@Ikwerreman) September 11, 2018

His time here is up. pic.twitter.com/Du4ParfgqA — china acheru (@Ikwerreman) September 11, 2018

The former AC Milan striker was given a standing ovation when he left the pitch, with Nigeria holding on for a 2-1 win.

Press Association