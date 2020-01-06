This is the moment an unconscious cat saved from a flat fire in Italy was successfully revived using an oxygen mask.

Watch: Lampo the cat revived by Italian firefighters after flat fire

The feline, called Lampo, required immediate treatment by firefighters in Milan after suffering smoke inhalation.

Sesto San Giovanni, Via Giovanna D'Arco 200. Incendio appartamento. Salvataggio di un gatto ritrovato privo di... Comando Provinciale Vigili del Fuoco Milano on Friday, January 3, 2020

After regaining consciousness, Lampo was wrapped in a blanket and cared for by members of local fire service Comando Provinciale Vigili del Fuoco Milano.

There were no others hurt in the apartment fire.

