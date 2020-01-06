News And Finally

Monday 6 January 2020

Watch: Lampo the cat revived by Italian firefighters after flat fire

The animal had suffered smoke inhalation and required an oxygen mask.

Lampo the cat after being revived in Milan (Comando Provinciale Vigili del Fuoco Milano/Facebook)
By Edd Dracott, PA

This is the moment an unconscious cat saved from a flat fire in Italy was successfully revived using an oxygen mask.

The feline, called Lampo, required immediate treatment by firefighters in Milan after suffering smoke inhalation.

After regaining consciousness, Lampo was wrapped in a blanket and cared for by members of local fire service Comando Provinciale Vigili del Fuoco Milano.

There were no others hurt in the apartment fire.

