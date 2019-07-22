Watch: Lacrosse player pulls off ‘ridiculous’ behind the back assist
Paul Rabil’s ‘around the world pass’ was scored in an all-star game in Los Angeles.
Lacrosse star Paul Rabil pulled off a “ridiculous” assist in an all-star game in Los Angeles.
Rabil, 33, used a move described by commentators as an “around the world pass” by flicking his stick behind his head to confuse the opposition and gift it to a teammate in space – who promptly finished the move.
ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS ASSIST 😩 @PaulRabil pic.twitter.com/Mpd6kR1wDw— Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 22, 2019
Sunday’s Premier Lacrosse League all-star game saw two sides lead by Trevor Baptiste and Matt Rambo face off in a thrilling match which finished 17-16 in favour of the former at the Banc of California Stadium.
The pass from Rabil, playing for Team Baptiste, is what had fans excited on Twitter however.
Whatttttt!?!? 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 @PaulRabil— Blake Jamieson (@blakejamieson) July 22, 2019
That is one for the ages.— Mike Annunziata (@g52NextLevel) July 22, 2019
Rabil plays for Atlas Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League – a new professional league he co-founded this year which includes many stars from the already established Major League Lacrosse.
PA Media