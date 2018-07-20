Watch: Kitten freed from crushed cars at monster truck show

A kitten had to be freed from under crushed cars at a monster truck race in Kentucky, US.

The high-octane event at Daviess County fair had to be stopped after someone saw the little feline underneath the cars the modified pick-up trucks had been driving over.

“They went to move the cars to look for the kitten and what you see is the result,” Jeff, who took the video and posted it to Twitter, told the Press Association.

After a forklift raises the crushed vehicles, the kitten is seen scrambling to safety and away from the race track.

@SportsCenter Daviess Co KY Monster truck race cat uses 8 of 9 lives! pic.twitter.com/QU66U7VB4z — Roxton Brewing/Jeff (@RoxtonBrewing) July 20, 2018

Jeff said he couldn’t find any information about what happened to the kitten after it escaped.

Press Association