Watch Jose Mourinho walk to Old Trafford ahead of Champions League defeat

Jose Mourinho decided to walk to Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho decided to walk to Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

The two-time winner of the European tournament made the journey on foot with one security guard as traffic problems again affected United on a European night.

United fan Fahim Munshi, 16, a student from Lancaster filmed the footage on the way to the game.

United bus late to the stadium. Jose walking to the ground from cricket ground. pic.twitter.com/ShoHNiKab0 — MUFC Away Days (@mufcaways_) October 23, 2018

Munshi said he has met Mourinho once before, saying the Portuguese was “an absolutely brilliant gentleman”, adding: “Do they (Manchester United) not realise there’s traffic? There’s always matchday traffic or work traffic, how do they not realise?”

The game itself kicked off at 20:02 and was not the first occasion in which United have been late in starting. The club was fined 15,000 euros (£13,244) after their last game against Valencia also kicked off late.

They avoided punishment from UEFA over this latest incident, though.

Things did not go well on the pitch either for Mourinho’s side, who lost 1-0 in the group stage clash thanks to a Paulo Dybala goal for the visitors.

"I walked in a hoodie, in the middle of the fans, no one recognised me. I took two minutes."



Jose Mourinho strolled to Old Trafford, as his Man Utd team sat for 45 minutes in traffic on the bus... pic.twitter.com/BoNXb6vjea — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2018

Mourinho told BT Sport: “We changed hotel, the hotel is just around the corner.

“The players are in the bus for 45 minutes. I walked with a hoodie in the middle of the fans, nobody recognised me. I took two minutes, what I did in two minutes walking the players couldn’t do 45 minutes in the bus.

“Juventus are having the same kind of problem. I informed the UEFA delegate about the situation because we don’t want to be punished again.”

Press Association