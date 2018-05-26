Watch: James Milner scores beauty in training ahead of Champions League final

However, if he scores a goal like this beauty from Liverpool training in the Champions League final this evening, he might start to be seen as Philippe Coutinho’s natural replacement.

A cut on to his right and swooping curl into the top corner – even former Liverpool wizard Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January, would be proud of that one.

The 32-year-old English midfielder’s wonderful goal drew significant acclaim from fans, and raised a few hopes too.