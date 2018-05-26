News And Finally

Saturday 26 May 2018

Watch: James Milner scores beauty in training ahead of Champions League final

Imagine if he pulls off one of these this evening.

James Milner scored a screamer in training (Nick Potts/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

James Milner is a consistent and talented footballer, but has gained a reputation for being dull within some corners of football.

However, if he scores a goal like this beauty from Liverpool training in the Champions League final this evening, he might start to be seen as Philippe Coutinho’s natural replacement.

A cut on to his right and swooping curl into the top corner – even former Liverpool wizard Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January, would be proud of that one.

The 32-year-old English midfielder’s wonderful goal drew significant acclaim from fans, and raised a few hopes too.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final in Kiev at 7.45pm tonight.

We’ve seen Milner has it in his locker – will he pull it off when it counts?

