Watch: James Milner scores beauty in training ahead of Champions League final
Imagine if he pulls off one of these this evening.
James Milner is a consistent and talented footballer, but has gained a reputation for being dull within some corners of football.
However, if he scores a goal like this beauty from Liverpool training in the Champions League final this evening, he might start to be seen as Philippe Coutinho’s natural replacement.
A cut on to his right and swooping curl into the top corner – even former Liverpool wizard Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January, would be proud of that one.
An absolute beauty from @JamesMilner in #UCLFinal training today! 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/S5iLHe0YlY— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2018
The 32-year-old English midfielder’s wonderful goal drew significant acclaim from fans, and raised a few hopes too.
Better than Ronaldo— OP (@Viva_LFC) May 25, 2018
Same again tonight? 💥 https://t.co/nzqCmpQ1SN— Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) May 26, 2018
Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final in Kiev at 7.45pm tonight.
We’ve seen Milner has it in his locker – will he pull it off when it counts?
Press Association