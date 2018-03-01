Watch James Harden secure the coolest three-pointer of the NBA season

The Rockets, top of the Western Conference, defeated the LA Clippers 105-92 to continue their winning streak as the season moves towards its close.

Many of those points came from the hands of Harden, but none more devastating than the three that came at the expense of Clippers forward Johnson.

“Clean up on aisle three, clean up on aisle three! Someone call someone, because there’s a clean up on aisle three as a man is down!” yelled the commentator.