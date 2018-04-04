News And Finally

Wednesday 4 April 2018

Watch Jack Nicklaus’ young grandson hit a hole-in-one with his only shot of a competition

The golfing legend passed his caddie the club for the final hole.

Nicklaus celebrating
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

When golfing legend Jack Nicklaus gave his grandson and caddie Gary Nicklaus Jr a shot at a par three, you’d think he can’t have been expecting this.

Playing in the par three tournament ahead of the Masters in Augusta, Nicklaus handed Gary his club for the ninth and final hole – and he promptly scored a hole-in-one.

Despite winning 18 majors, 78-year-old Nicklaus said Gary’s amazing shot is the number one moment in his career.

“What I did doesn’t make any difference to me,” he told ESPN. “But watching your grandson do something special, I have a few tears.

“You always want the best for your kids and your grandkids and to watch a grandkid come along and knock in a hole-in-one on the biggest venue in the world…. wow. I mean what a day.”

Remarkably Nicklaus says he saw the moment coming too.

“We talked about three days ago and said ‘(Gary) do you want to hit the ball on nine?’ and he said ‘sure’,” said Nicklaus. “I said, ‘well I think you’re going to make a hole-in-one’.”

Nicklaus said it was Gary’s first ever hole-in-one.

Tom Watson, 68, won the traditional Masters warm up tournament, becoming the oldest winner ever.

Press Association

