Tuesday 9 October 2018

Watch: Irish centre back thumps in wonder goal from 40 yards out

As powerful a strike as you will ever see.

(Jeff Holmes/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Your centre back having a dig from 40 yards out when you’re 2-0 down is usually cause for groans from fans, but not in the case of Irishman Ian Morris.

With his Bohemians side trailing Cork City by two, some space opened up in front of the 31-year-old defender just outside the centre circle – so he did this.

An absolute rocket – just imagine if the referee hadn’t ruled it crossed the line?

Unfortunately for Bohemians, Morris’s strike wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback and Cork held on to their narrow lead for the last half hour to settle the FAI Cup tie.

The victory means the Turners Cross side will now face Dundalk in their fourth consecutive appearance in the final of the competition.

