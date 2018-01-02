News And Finally

Tuesday 2 January 2018

Watch ice hockey player Bobby Butler tell his beaming dad he made the US Olympic team

It’s the 30-year-old’s first ever Olympics.

By Edd Dracott

Ice hockey team Milwaukee Admirals have shared the touching moment their player Bobby Butler told his dad he made the US Olympic team.

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea start in February, and it’s the 30-year-old’s first appearance at the competition.

Absolutely beaming with pride.

Butler, who plays in the American Hockey League (AHL), got the call-up after the National Hockey League (NHL) decided not to schedule a mid-season break for the Olympics. They also prevented any player with an active NHL contract from going – meaning players from the league will not attend the games for the first time since 1994.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said the decisions “must be a huge disappointment for the players” – but for Butler and others it presents a wonderful opportunity.

A silver lining to an intriguing development in ice hockey.

The initial US Olympic roster includes “semi-retired” former NHL star Brian Gionta as captain, three players from the AHL including Butler, five from Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, five from Switzerland’s National League A, three from the Swedish Hockey League and two from multiple levels of Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Press Association

