Watch ice hockey player Bobby Butler tell his beaming dad he made the US Olympic team

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea start in February, and it’s the 30-year-old’s first appearance at the competition.

Butler, who plays in the American Hockey League (AHL), got the call-up after the National Hockey League (NHL) decided not to schedule a mid-season break for the Olympics. They also prevented any player with an active NHL contract from going – meaning players from the league will not attend the games for the first time since 1994.

TFW you tell your dad that you’ve made the US Olympic Team 🙌🏻 #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASoOYYXS4Z

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said the decisions “must be a huge disappointment for the players” – but for Butler and others it presents a wonderful opportunity.

I know we’re a little down on the Olympics without the NHL, but these are the kinds of moments that make me so happy for the players selected. The Olympic dream was dead for a lot of these guys. You know they’ll battle every day for the crest on that jersey. https://t.co/d3ihcFfGhC — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 2, 2018

Stuff like this is the real silver lining to @NHL not going this year. All these guys who never in a million years thought they'd play in the #Olympics now get to experience it. https://t.co/QSNKxgwRB3 — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) January 2, 2018

Bobby Butler telling his father he made Team USA is the best thing you’ll see all week. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/TNd0EbYlXm — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 2, 2018

A silver lining to an intriguing development in ice hockey.