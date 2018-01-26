News And Finally

Saturday 27 January 2018

Watch how West Ham went retro to welcome new signing

Portugal international Joao Mario has joined Hammers on loan from Inter Milan.

Joao Mario has joined West Ham on loan
By Press Association Sport staff

West Ham announced the arrival of loan signing Joao Mario with a tribute to Nintendo’s video game character of the same name.

The midfielder officially joined David Moyes’ side from Inter Milan until the end of the season on Friday.

And the Hammers broke the news with a video depicting the Portugal international as the well-known character.

