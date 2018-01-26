Watch how West Ham went retro to welcome new signing

Independent.ie

West Ham announced the arrival of loan signing Joao Mario with a tribute to Nintendo’s video game character of the same name.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/watch-how-west-ham-went-retro-to-welcome-new-signing-36535296.html

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/article36535294.ece/14172/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_acc03c5e-90ff-4028-a017-e8dac021885a_1