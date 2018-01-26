Watch how West Ham went retro to welcome new signing
Portugal international Joao Mario has joined Hammers on loan from Inter Milan.
West Ham announced the arrival of loan signing Joao Mario with a tribute to Nintendo’s video game character of the same name.
The midfielder officially joined David Moyes’ side from Inter Milan until the end of the season on Friday.
Here we go. #WelcomeMario pic.twitter.com/NkGInrbr2c— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 26, 2018
And the Hammers broke the news with a video depicting the Portugal international as the well-known character.
