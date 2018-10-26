News And Finally

Friday 26 October 2018

Watch how different animals react when a pumpkin is thrown in their enclosure

From a tiger to a turtle.

(Milwaukee County Zoo/Facebook)
(Milwaukee County Zoo/Facebook)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Milwaukee Zoo found the perfect way to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in the US – by hurling the gourds into their animals’ enclosures.

The zoo gave a pumpkin to a variety of different animals to play with and eat, and it’s fascinating to see how each one reacted.

Let the gourd times roll! Happy National Pumpkin Day 🎃

Posted by Milwaukee County Zoo on Friday, October 26, 2018

What surprised you the most there? A tiger tearing it apart or the way the pumpkin was plopped into the turtle’s pool?

