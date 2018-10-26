Watch how different animals react when a pumpkin is thrown in their enclosure
From a tiger to a turtle.
Milwaukee Zoo found the perfect way to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in the US – by hurling the gourds into their animals’ enclosures.
The zoo gave a pumpkin to a variety of different animals to play with and eat, and it’s fascinating to see how each one reacted.
Let the gourd times roll! Happy National Pumpkin Day 🎃Posted by Milwaukee County Zoo on Friday, October 26, 2018
What surprised you the most there? A tiger tearing it apart or the way the pumpkin was plopped into the turtle’s pool?
Press Association