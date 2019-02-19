News And Finally

Tuesday 19 February 2019

Watch: Hockey puck narrowly misses sports commentator’s head

The puck missed Pierre McGuire by inches before cannoning into a camera.

(vencavolrab/Getty Images)
(vencavolrab/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

An ice hockey commentator had a narrow escape after a puck just missed hitting him in the head.

Pierre McGuire was watching Tampa Bay Lightning play Columbus Blue Jackets in the National Hockey League (NHL) when the flying sports apparatus flew just inches past his temple.

The puck flew into a nearby camera past McGuire, who works in a space next to the rink referred to as “inside the glass” by NBC.

“It’s all part of what goes on down here,” the NBC Sports analyst gamely said in commentary after the incident.

Tampa Bay went on to win their home game 5-1 and fortunately McGuire escaped unscathed.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News