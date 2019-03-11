News And Finally

Monday 11 March 2019

Watch: Hannover denied goal as snow stops ball on the line

The weather denied Japanese international Genki Haraguchi a certain goal.

Leverkusen celebrate scoring in the match (Swen Pfoertner/AP)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Bundesliga side Hannover were denied a goal after snow caused the ball to stop just moments before crossing the line on Sunday.

With his side 2-0 down and in desperate need, Hannover’s Genki Haraguchi managed to round the keeper and had appeared to slot in an easy finish, but the wintry conditions cruelly stopped the ball in its tracks.

The bizarre moment allowed Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah time to calmly guide the ball away from his goal.

The misfortune continued for Hannover, as they managed to score two goals to level the game by the 73rd minute before Kai Havertz found a winner for Leverkusen in the 87th minute.

The result leaves Hannover languishing in 17th in the Bundesliga, within the automatic relegation zone and five points behind 16th placed Stuttgart.

Leverkusen meanwhile are in fifth, pushing for a place in European competition next season.

