Bundesliga side Hannover were denied a goal after snow caused the ball to stop just moments before crossing the line on Sunday.

Watch: Hannover denied goal as snow stops ball on the line

With his side 2-0 down and in desperate need, Hannover’s Genki Haraguchi managed to round the keeper and had appeared to slot in an easy finish, but the wintry conditions cruelly stopped the ball in its tracks.

Hannover’s Genki Haraguchi thought he’d scored against Leverkusen…



…until the snow denied him 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BPo9mzlbUA — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 11, 2019

The bizarre moment allowed Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah time to calmly guide the ball away from his goal.

The misfortune continued for Hannover, as they managed to score two goals to level the game by the 73rd minute before Kai Havertz found a winner for Leverkusen in the 87th minute.

The result leaves Hannover languishing in 17th in the Bundesliga, within the automatic relegation zone and five points behind 16th placed Stuttgart.

Leverkusen meanwhile are in fifth, pushing for a place in European competition next season.

