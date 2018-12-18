Watch German youth player score wondergoal in U11 tournament

A youth player at German side Eintracht Frankfurt scored a goal which would make a professional proud at a recent tournament in the country.

A youth player at German side Eintracht Frankfurt scored a goal which would make a professional proud at a recent tournament in the country.

Reacting to a high clearance, 10-year-old Lennart Karl managed to control the ball with his heel as he backpedalled towards goal before pivoting and volleying the ball into the top corner.

“I’ve never seen something like that, not even in the Bundesliga,” wrote one commenter on the video shared by coach Kerim Mokline.

Mr Mokline, 23, told the Press Association the goal was scored in the final of the under-11 Super Cup against Borussia Monchengladbach, taking the score to 2-0.

Frankfurt initially lost 6-0 to Monchengladbach in the group stage before winning 2-1 in the final.

Mr Mokline denied Lennart Karl was the star of the team, insisting that all the youth players he works with are top quality.

However the young Karl has form, scoring a goal directly from a corner in October 2017.

Press Association