Wednesday 17 October 2018

Watch Fran Kirby perfectly replicate one of the great Chelsea goals in training

This wasn’t even set up – Gianfranco Zola would be proud.

Fran Kirby emulated Gianfranco Zola with her latest goal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Sometimes a football club is just in your DNA, and that seemed to be the case when Chelsea’s Fran Kirby channelled a club legend in training.

The Blues are currently recovering from a 5-0 home defeat to Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal, but Kirby looked undeterred in her preparation for the next game with this flamboyant effort.

Remind you of anyone?

Yes, the goal is the spitting image of Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola’s strike against Norwich in the 2002 FA Cup, the Italian flicking the ball in at the near post from Graeme Le Saux’s corner.

It’s a goal Chelsea fans remember fondly, even forming part of the academy’s education apparently.

The Italian’s legend lives on.

