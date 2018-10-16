Sometimes a football club is just in your DNA, and that seemed to be the case when Chelsea ’s Fran Kirby channelled a club legend in training.

Watch Fran Kirby perfectly replicate one of the great Chelsea goals in training

The Blues are currently recovering from a 5-0 home defeat to Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal, but Kirby looked undeterred in her preparation for the next game with this flamboyant effort.

Gian-FRAN-co! 🔥



How good is this by @FranKirby... Remind you of anyone?! 😉 pic.twitter.com/CykgOs3jj2 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) October 16, 2018

Remind you of anyone?

Gianfranco Zola's magical goal v Norwich!



We'll never tire of seeing this... 👌 pic.twitter.com/9vpSW7CYGB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2018

Yes, the goal is the spitting image of Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola’s strike against Norwich in the 2002 FA Cup, the Italian flicking the ball in at the near post from Graeme Le Saux’s corner.

It’s a goal Chelsea fans remember fondly, even forming part of the academy’s education apparently.

With help from Frank Lampard, our Under-18s had a go at recreating that magical Gianfranco Zola goal v Norwich! 💫 pic.twitter.com/SAIWRmfNIH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 16, 2018

The Italian’s legend lives on.

Press Association