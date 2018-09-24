News And Finally

Monday 24 September 2018

Watch: Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt wins on wrestling debut

The retired target man was the victor in a 40-wrestler rumble.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Grant Holt might have hung up his football boots, but it turns out he’s still quite the competitor.

The former Norwich City and Nottingham Forest striker announced he was swapping football for wrestling in May and won on his debut – a remarkable victory in a 40-person rumble.

Holt wore a jumper and trousers as he made a surprise entrance into the ring.

Holt, affectionately coined “Holt Hogan” by some fans on social media, was fighting in the Crusher Mason rumble, a WAW British Wrestling bout in Norwich.

The 37-year-old was not due at a WAW event until 2019, at Fightmare 3, but clinched the match with a flying, two-legged kick that would have certainly been met with a red card in his footballing days.

Holt’s career in wrestling has no signs of being a flash in the pan either, as he tweeted after the game claiming he has his sights on the WWE.

Holt and Ricky Knight faced off with wrestlers Malik and Kosta.K after the bout.

The staredown was a prelude to a tag team match which will be fought in June 2019.

Holt might be in for a tough event too, as it sounds like his opponent is up for it.

Aside from wrestling, Holt is now back working as a coach at his old club Norwich, whom he helped to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League in 2011.

Holt was the Canaries’ top scorer for four consecutive seasons between 2009 and 2013.

