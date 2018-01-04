Watch former cricketer Adam Gilchrist pull a classic playground prank
“Look at this training apparatus…”
Playground games are a lot of fun, but there’s one schoolboy trick which is making something of a comeback online at the moment.
Not sure which one? Here’s former Australian cricket captain Adam Gilchrist, now a broadcaster for TEN Sport in his home country, to show you a perfect example.
.@gilly381 wants to show you something 😉👌 #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/az2MsiwYnS— TEN Sport (@tensporttv) January 4, 2018
Oh Gilly you rascal you.
The Circle Game sees one person make a ring with their thumb and forefinger below their waist. If the unknowing opposing player looks at said circle they are afforded a friendly punch on the arm from their counterpart.
Quite who 46-year-old Gilchrist hit in this case isn’t clear, although some cricket fans believe he’s got a lot to dish out.
That'll be a lot of punches! https://t.co/XTA8H0H1ld— Emily (@ech0whiskey) January 4, 2018
January 4, 2018
Hahaha look how proud he is of that one top work Gilly— David Clarke (@IamClarky1) January 4, 2018
Unbelievable scenes.
Press Association