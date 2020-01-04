Watch five-week-old polar bear cub take tentative baby steps at zoo

A young polar bear cub has been observed taking a few tentative steps at a zoo in the US.

The cub, born at the end of November at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, was captured on camera attempting a few steps as mum Aurora stepped out for a walk of her own.

When you step out of the room and your kid starts to walk…! Aurora’s cub is now 5 weeks old and starting to maneuver around the den. While momma bear was getting a drink of water, the little one took the opportunity to stretch his or her legs! ��❄️�� pic.twitter.com/JzqAwVguCW January 4, 2020

The zoo tweeted: “When you step out of the room and your kid starts to walk…!

“Aurora’s cub is now 5 weeks old and starting to maneuver around the den. While momma bear was getting a drink of water, the little one took the opportunity to stretch his or her legs!

The cub was born to 13-year-old Aurora and 20-year-old Lee on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

Polar bears are listed as an endangered species because of the reduction of their habitat caused by climate change, according to the WWF.

PA Media