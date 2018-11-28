Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in distress as they saved her from a blaze and revived her with oxygen.

Watch firefighters revive dog with oxygen after rescuing her from fire

The dog, named Lady, got into trouble in a garage fire at a house in Wayne Township, Indiana.

WTFD rescued this sweet girl named Lady from a heavily involved garage fire this afternoon in the 700 Block of S.... Posted by Wayne Township Fire Department on Monday, November 26, 2018

Video footage posted by the Wayne Township Fire Department shows Lady’s tail starting to wag as she breathes in the oxygen from the mask provided by the fire crew.

The fire department said in a Facebook post: “After a few minutes of oxygen and some TLC from firefighters and medics she was back on her feet and doing well!”

According to firefighters, the blaze was started by a faulty wood-burning stove.

