Watch firefighters rescue a puppy from a burning building

Firefighters are being commended for rescuing a dog from a burning apartment in Cordoba, Spain.

In body-cam footage shared to Facebook, firefighters can be seen opening the door to the flat as flames lick up the walls. Foam is shot at the blaze, appearing to calm it, and minutes later a dog is found among the wreckage.

One of the rescue squad picks up the limp animal, running into the street to begin trying to save his life.

INCENDIO DE VIVIENDA CON RESCATE DE PERRO. 6/08/2018 Posted by Visiones de un bombero on Monday, August 6, 2018

Once outside, firefighters rub the dog’s chest, encouraging him to breathe. The dog was transported to the Sierra de Córdoba veterinary centre, when he appeared to be over the worst.

Nuestro pequeño amigo se ha recuperado y hoy vuelve con su familia. Bravo!!! Posted by Visiones de un bombero on Friday, August 10, 2018

All’s well that ends well, and the fire service later shared a video of the lucky dog recovering. He has now been returned to his family.

Press Association