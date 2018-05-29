Watch: Firefighters free scared pup trapped under decking
The poor doggo ran under the decking during a storm.
A dog has been rescued by firefighters after getting trapped under garden decking.
Scooter, a 10-month-old pup, became trapped after trying to seek shelter during a thunderstorm.
These storms can be frightening for our 4-legged friends. However, SMFR came to the rescue of “Scooter” a 10 month old pup who got stuck under the deck. Rain, hail, lightening won’t stop our FFs from helping our citizens. pic.twitter.com/c0a7Jt90eq— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 29, 2018
Firefighters, from South Metro Fire and Rescue in Denver, Colorado, had to take a chainsaw to the decking before they could dig poor Scooter free.
Yay! The pups okay! https://t.co/jyKxqGpGD4— Karen Leigh (@karenleightv) May 29, 2018
Nice work @SouthMetroPIO. We're grateful for your commitment to our four-legged citizens and community!— City of Centennial (@CentennialGov) May 29, 2018
Lesson learned – if you get caught out in the thunder and rain, don’t hide under wooden decking.
A mantra that’s sure to catch on.
Press Association