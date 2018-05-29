News And Finally

Tuesday 29 May 2018

Watch: Firefighters free scared pup trapped under decking

The poor doggo ran under the decking during a storm.

Scooter became trapped after trying to seek shelter during a thunderstorm (@SouthMetroPIO/Twitter)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A dog has been rescued by firefighters after getting trapped under garden decking.

Scooter, a 10-month-old pup, became trapped after trying to seek shelter during a thunderstorm.

Firefighters, from South Metro Fire and Rescue in Denver, Colorado, had to take a chainsaw to the decking before they could dig poor Scooter free.

Lesson learned – if you get caught out in the thunder and rain, don’t hide under wooden decking.

A mantra that’s sure to catch on.

