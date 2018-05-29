Watch: Firefighters free scared pup trapped under decking

Scooter, a 10-month-old pup, became trapped after trying to seek shelter during a thunderstorm.

These storms can be frightening for our 4-legged friends. However, SMFR came to the rescue of “Scooter” a 10 month old pup who got stuck under the deck. Rain, hail, lightening won’t stop our FFs from helping our citizens. pic.twitter.com/c0a7Jt90eq — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 29, 2018

Firefighters, from South Metro Fire and Rescue in Denver, Colorado, had to take a chainsaw to the decking before they could dig poor Scooter free.

Nice work @SouthMetroPIO. We're grateful for your commitment to our four-legged citizens and community! — City of Centennial (@CentennialGov) May 29, 2018

Lesson learned – if you get caught out in the thunder and rain, don’t hide under wooden decking.