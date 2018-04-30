Watch: Exquisite volley from miles out lights up US second-tier match

For FC Cincinnati midfielder Kenney Walker in the United Soccer League (USL), however, that dream has become a reality – here’s the clip.

The 29-year-old’s perfectly-placed strike broke the deadlock in the 68th minute for the Ohio team against Ottawa Fury FC in the US second tier.

Cincinnati went on to clinch a 3-0 victory with a further two goals, including another pretty special finish – this one from Emmanuel Ledesma.