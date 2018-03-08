WATCH: 'Every girl in the world can be what they want to be' - what do schoolchildren think feminism is?
The achievements of females around the globe will be celebrated today as we mark International Women's Day 2018.
The annual events honours the progress made in gender equality and highlights where women's rights aren't up to scratch.
Feminism traditionally means equal rights for men and women but we asked school children from Burdett-Coutts Primary School in London what it means to them.
Their answers include women who "work really hard", "are powerful" and who "stand up for their rights."
Mum's the word when asked who their female heroes are.
One little girl explained: "She taught me that every girl in the world can be what they want to be."
Online Editors