Watch Eric Lichaj score an absolute belter in Nottingham Forest’s win over Arsenal

Cue Nottingham Forest’s Eric Lichaj and a high ball to him on the edge of Arsenal ’s penalty area.

Noooooo Eric Lichaj you can't do that 😱



He puts Nottingham Forest back in front with a stunning volley!



What a goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/rnuylDNAtQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2018

The 29-year-old American’s remarkable chest and volley pulled the Championship club to 2-1 up against their Premier League adversaries – going on to win a barnstorming affair 4-2.

The defeat for Arsenal is the first time ever Arsene Wenger has lost in the third round of the competition – one which he has won seven times since taking charge of the Gunners in 1996, including last season.