News And Finally

Sunday 7 January 2018

Watch Eric Lichaj score an absolute belter in Nottingham Forest’s win over Arsenal

The FA Cup delivering the magic once again.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – City Ground
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – City Ground

By Edd Dracott

It was another remarkable day in the FA Cup, but one of the underdog stories of the round also came with a truly stunning goal.

Cue Nottingham Forest’s Eric Lichaj and a high ball to him on the edge of Arsenal’s penalty area.

The 29-year-old American’s remarkable chest and volley pulled the Championship club to 2-1 up against their Premier League adversaries – going on to win a barnstorming affair 4-2.

The defeat for Arsenal is the first time ever Arsene Wenger has lost in the third round of the competition – one which he has won seven times since taking charge of the Gunners in 1996, including last season.

The goal was Lichaj’s second of the match. Two penalties from Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell helped Forest seal the victory.

On a triumphant day for Lichaj, a United States international, there was one sour point however.

Listen to this.

One more goal and his wife would have let him get a dog – and captain David Vaughan tells him he can’t take it.

Have a heart David, there’s more at stake here than football…

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News