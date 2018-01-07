Watch Eric Lichaj score an absolute belter in Nottingham Forest’s win over Arsenal
The FA Cup delivering the magic once again.
It was another remarkable day in the FA Cup, but one of the underdog stories of the round also came with a truly stunning goal.
Cue Nottingham Forest’s Eric Lichaj and a high ball to him on the edge of Arsenal’s penalty area.
Noooooo Eric Lichaj you can't do that 😱— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2018
He puts Nottingham Forest back in front with a stunning volley!
What a goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/rnuylDNAtQ
The 29-year-old American’s remarkable chest and volley pulled the Championship club to 2-1 up against their Premier League adversaries – going on to win a barnstorming affair 4-2.
The defeat for Arsenal is the first time ever Arsene Wenger has lost in the third round of the competition – one which he has won seven times since taking charge of the Gunners in 1996, including last season.
The goal was Lichaj’s second of the match. Two penalties from Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell helped Forest seal the victory.
1 - Eric Lichaj has scored two goals in a single game for the first time ever in English football. Stunned. #NFFCvAFC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2018
On a triumphant day for Lichaj, a United States international, there was one sour point however.
Listen to this.
"My wife told me that if I score a hat-trick this year I get a dog, so I was trying to get the penalty..." 😂— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2018
Eric Lichaj scored what's sure to be one of the goals of the tournament, but you can't help but feel heartbroken for him with this revelation 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/z4ACTMRG3c
One more goal and his wife would have let him get a dog – and captain David Vaughan tells him he can’t take it.
Have a heart David, there’s more at stake here than football…
