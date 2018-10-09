With England’s cricketers about to embark on a series of ODI, T20 and Test matches against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been keeping his reactions in check with some rudimentary equipment.

With England’s cricketers about to embark on a series of ODI, T20 and Test matches against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been keeping his reactions in check with some rudimentary equipment.

Watch England’s Jos Buttler test his reflexes with some rudimentary equipment

At international level you might expect a robotic piece of tech to fire balls from all angles at the England stopper, but the reality is far from the case.

This is a roller, and it’s really all you need.

Making the most of the facilities @josbuttler! 👐 pic.twitter.com/iCv5t50ZiP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 8, 2018

Good hands, keeps.

People on social media were also impressed, but more by the use of the facilities than by Buttler’s reaction speed.

Used to do this all the time in the 90’s... keeper and slips... cracking drill! — Philip Renney (@Philr582) October 8, 2018

@ChrisCanning13 one for next season — Steve Whiston (@footyagentSW) October 8, 2018

It seems this is something that has been going on for a while at the lower levels of the game.

Been doing this off the bbq drum! — ACE (@ayzaz78) October 8, 2018

Who needs to spend hundreds on the latest lab-developed training product?

Press Association