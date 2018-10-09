News And Finally

Tuesday 9 October 2018

Watch England’s Jos Buttler test his reflexes with some rudimentary equipment

Even at the highest level it’s not all about being hi-tech.

England’s Jos Buttler during a training session at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London (Simon Cooper/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

With England’s cricketers about to embark on a series of ODI, T20 and Test matches against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been keeping his reactions in check with some rudimentary equipment.

At international level you might expect a robotic piece of tech to fire balls from all angles at the England stopper, but the reality is far from the case.

This is a roller, and it’s really all you need.

Good hands, keeps.

People on social media were also impressed, but more by the use of the facilities than by Buttler’s reaction speed.

It seems this is something that has been going on for a while at the lower levels of the game.

Who needs to spend hundreds on the latest lab-developed training product?

