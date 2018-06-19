Watch England fans everywhere go wild after Harry Kane’s World Cup winner
Beers everywhere.
England fans in pubs, bars and just about everywhere else struggled to contain themselves after Harry Kane’s last-minute winner against Tunisia at the World Cup.
England had taken the lead early on through Kane’s rebound finish, but struggled to find a second goal after Tunisia scored from the penalty spot.
Then, from a corner in the closing stages of the game, Harry Maguire climbed high to head the ball to Kane, who did the rest.
Three Lions was the song of choice for many, while the win put England second in Group G behind Belgium on goal difference.
England’s next game is against Panama on Sunday, where victory could see them qualify for the last-16.
Press Association