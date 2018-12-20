Watch: England defender Kyle Walker does the worm at Manchester club night
The full-back’s moves drew a mixed reception on social media.
Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker got well and truly into the festive spirit as he did the worm on stage at a bingo-themed club night.
The 28-year-old was filmed cutting loose at Bongo’s Bingo at Manchester’s Albert Hall.
Kyle walker at bongos bingo lol pic.twitter.com/vl3FD9rwR9— JackG (@JackG__97) December 19, 2018
Former Tottenham man Walker got up on stage and unleashed a sequence of dance moves, including the worm, which drew big cheers from the crowd at the special Winter Wonderland event as Khia’s notoriously X-rated 2002 hit My Neck, My Back played.
Video from Wednesday-night’s event was posted on social media, where it drew a mixed reception.
Some loved the full-back’s moves.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/MDActxhQSl— 93:20 (@ryanmcfc85) December 20, 2018
Lad 😂 https://t.co/U9ht4iGoEr— Brandy (@WalkerWayz) December 20, 2018
Your RB could never 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/QgwZ0VifbC— 🧢 Fred (@fred_iiv) December 20, 2018
But others just wanted him to conserve his energy.
Would be nice if he could save all this energy for the league games, got a busy couple of weeks coming up 👍 https://t.co/Mjte4PxKRD— JS (@Pepological) December 20, 2018
City’s next fixture, their first of four over the festive period, is at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Press Association