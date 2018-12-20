Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker got well and truly into the festive spirit as he did the worm on stage at a bingo-themed club night.

Watch: England defender Kyle Walker does the worm at Manchester club night

The 28-year-old was filmed cutting loose at Bongo’s Bingo at Manchester’s Albert Hall.

Kyle walker at bongos bingo lol pic.twitter.com/vl3FD9rwR9 — JackG (@JackG__97) December 19, 2018

Former Tottenham man Walker got up on stage and unleashed a sequence of dance moves, including the worm, which drew big cheers from the crowd at the special Winter Wonderland event as Khia’s notoriously X-rated 2002 hit My Neck, My Back played.

Video from Wednesday-night’s event was posted on social media, where it drew a mixed reception.

Some loved the full-back’s moves.

Your RB could never 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/QgwZ0VifbC — 🧢 Fred (@fred_iiv) December 20, 2018

But others just wanted him to conserve his energy.

Would be nice if he could save all this energy for the league games, got a busy couple of weeks coming up 👍 https://t.co/Mjte4PxKRD — JS (@Pepological) December 20, 2018

City’s next fixture, their first of four over the festive period, is at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Press Association