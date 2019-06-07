Watch: ‘Elmo’ candidate searched by security at Peterborough by-election

A candidate dressed as Elmo endured a thorough check from security as he arrived at the Peterborough by-election.

While Labour’s Lisa Forbes won the seat, Bobby “Elmo” Smith and a security guard at the Kings Gate Church proved to be the great entertainers of the evening.

Mr Smith has been seen in his costume, inspired by the Sesame Street character, at many elections in recent years.

The independent candidate campaigns for fathers’ rights and family law reform and has famously fought elections against Conservative leaders Theresa May and David Cameron in their constituencies.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Unite union activist Ms Forbes was elected with a majority of 683 over Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene in a closely-fought contest in Peterborough.

The result will come as a disappointment to Nigel Farage, who had been hoping his party would secure its first MP less than six months after it formed.

Press Association