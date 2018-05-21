News And Finally

Monday 21 May 2018

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt fans celebrate cup win in massive numbers

The magic of the cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans celebrate their club winning the German Cup - (Frank Rumpenhorst/AP)
Eintracht Frankfurt fans celebrate their club winning the German Cup - (Frank Rumpenhorst/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Eintracht Frankfurt weren’t expected to win the final of the DFB-Pokal, Germany’s FA Cup, against Bayern Munich, so when they did their fans celebrated in appropriate fashion.

Seven league places separated Bayern and their opponents in the Bundesliga, and the league winners dominated possession, but it was Frankfurt who ran out 3-1 winners thanks in part to a brace from Croatia striker Ante Rebic.

Their first German Cup win in 30 years sparked a pitch invasion on the day, and the fans were no less excitable 24 hours later when the cup was paraded in the streets.

Frankfurt finished the league season 35 points behind their opponents, but the underdogs had their day in the cup final.

Meanwhile, some had to try a little harder to catch a glimpse of the trophy than others.

Although it looks as though airport security had the best seat in the house…

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News