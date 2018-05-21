Watch Eintracht Frankfurt fans celebrate cup win in massive numbers

Seven league places separated Bayern and their opponents in the Bundesliga, and the league winners dominated possession, but it was Frankfurt who ran out 3-1 winners thanks in part to a brace from Croatia striker Ante Rebic.

Their first German Cup win in 30 years sparked a pitch invasion on the day, and the fans were no less excitable 24 hours later when the cup was paraded in the streets.

Frankfurt finished the league season 35 points behind their opponents, but the underdogs had their day in the cup final.