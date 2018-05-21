Watch Eintracht Frankfurt fans celebrate cup win in massive numbers
The magic of the cup.
Eintracht Frankfurt weren’t expected to win the final of the DFB-Pokal, Germany’s FA Cup, against Bayern Munich, so when they did their fans celebrated in appropriate fashion.
Seven league places separated Bayern and their opponents in the Bundesliga, and the league winners dominated possession, but it was Frankfurt who ran out 3-1 winners thanks in part to a brace from Croatia striker Ante Rebic.
Their first German Cup win in 30 years sparked a pitch invasion on the day, and the fans were no less excitable 24 hours later when the cup was paraded in the streets.
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Fh9LxaaSVG— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) May 20, 2018
Frankfurt finished the league season 35 points behind their opponents, but the underdogs had their day in the cup final.
#DFBPokal The return to Frankfurt - goosebumps! ♥️😍♥️😍 #SGE pic.twitter.com/6QM3jyhMXg— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 20, 2018
Meanwhile, some had to try a little harder to catch a glimpse of the trophy than others.
Gute Plätze sind heute viel wert 👀 pic.twitter.com/HhsUlYUTqZ— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) May 20, 2018
Although it looks as though airport security had the best seat in the house…
😂😂😍😍 pic.twitter.com/bI0ic2j8b1— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) May 20, 2018
Press Association