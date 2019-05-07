Watch: Egg thrown by protester bounces off Australian PM’s head

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a lucky escape after a protester tried and failed to crack an egg on his head.

The 24-year-old protester hit the top of Mr Morrison’s head with the egg, but it bounced off.

The protester, Amber Holt, was carried outside and later charged with common assault and possession of cannabis.

The egg was later picked up by ABC journalist Dan Conifer.

He said on Twitter that “it didn’t seem to have been boiled”.

A protester thrown an egg the Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an event in Albury (it didn’t break). #auspol #ausvotes ⁦@politicsabc⁩ pic.twitter.com/7KYWbKrrun — Dan Conifer 🗳 (@DanConifer) May 7, 2019

The ensuing commotion after the egg was thrown caused a 70-year-old woman to be knocked to the floor.

Mr Morrison helped Margaret Baxter to her feet and she said she was “very grateful” for his assistance.

Baxter later said she had been knocked over, and that she landed on her hip – but was not injured.

My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019

The protest comes a week before an Australian general election, and Mr Morrison called for more civility in the campaign.

“Pardon the pun, but I don’t want to over-egg this thing,” he said.

“At the same time, what my concern was, for Margaret and the disregard the individual seemed to have for those others who were in the room.”

Mr Morrison later tweeted: “We will stand up to thuggery whether it’s these cowardly activists who have no respect for anyone, or militant unionists standing over small businesses and their employees on work sites.”

Press Association