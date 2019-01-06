News And Finally

Sunday 6 January 2019

Watch: Drumming police officer wows passers-by as she joins in with buskers

The officer is winning a lot of fans online.

(Chicago Police Department)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A police officer proved she had multiple strings to her bow as she joined in with a group of buskers on drums.

The veteran officer, who did not want to be named but plays in a band in her spare time, showed off her talents when she ran into the musicians at Jackson station on Chicago’s L train network.

Chicago is not only home of the Chicago Bears 🏈, its also Home of the Blues 🎶. One of our talented Officers working the...

Posted by Chicago Police Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

The spontaneous jam session was a hit with passers-by, who could be seen dancing along and filming the spectacle on their phones.

The video was also a hit on Facebook where it has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

Chicago residents praised the interaction as good community policing, and also admired the officer’s skills.

One Facebook user said: “That is how to build a rapport with the community, good for her!” while another added: “This is so Chicago!”

