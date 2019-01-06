A police officer proved she had multiple strings to her bow as she joined in with a group of buskers on drums.

Watch: Drumming police officer wows passers-by as she joins in with buskers

The veteran officer, who did not want to be named but plays in a band in her spare time, showed off her talents when she ran into the musicians at Jackson station on Chicago’s L train network.

Chicago is not only home of the Chicago Bears 🏈, its also Home of the Blues 🎶. One of our talented Officers working the... Posted by Chicago Police Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

The spontaneous jam session was a hit with passers-by, who could be seen dancing along and filming the spectacle on their phones.

The video was also a hit on Facebook where it has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

How are they not booking gigs left and right?!?!? — MAD Wealth LLC (@MADWealth) January 6, 2019

Chicago residents praised the interaction as good community policing, and also admired the officer’s skills.

One Facebook user said: “That is how to build a rapport with the community, good for her!” while another added: “This is so Chicago!”

Press Association